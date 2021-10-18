SATCON2: Acronyms & Abbreviations

A table of acronyms and abbreviations used in the SATCON2 report.
Acronym/abbreviation
Meaning
First appears on page
OBSERVATIONS chapter
AO
adaptive optics
27
BRDF
Bidirectional Reflectance Distribution Function
20
COPUOS
(UN) Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space
18
D&QS Report
Dark & Quiet Skies Report
3
EIRP
effective isotropic radiated power
20
FCC
Federal Communications Commission
18
IAU
International Astronomical Union
3
ITU
International Telecommunications Union
18
LEO
low-Earth orbit
1
LEOsat
LEO satellite
1
NIR
near-infrared
2
OEM
orbit ephemeris message
19
OMM
Orbit Mean-elements Message
24
STK
Systems Tool Kit
26
TLE
two-line element
2
WCS
World Coordinate System
9
ALGORITHMS chapter
18SPCS
US Space Force 18th Space Control Sqn.
20
API
applications programming interface
13
BRDF
bidirectional reflectance distribution function
17
CADC
Canadian Astronomy Data Centrer
12
ESA
European Space Agency
12
GNSS
Global Navigation Satellite System
22
GPU
Graphics Processing UNit
17
ICRS
International Celestial Reference System
6
ILRS
International Laser Ranging Service
20
ITC
International Telecommunications Corporation
22
IVOA
International Virtual Observatory Alliance
5
JSON
software protocol
17
LEO
low-Earth orbit
3
TAP
Table Access Protocol
17
TLE
two-line element
19
WCS
World Coordinate System
6
ITRF
International Terrestrial Reference Frame
20
CCSDS
Consultative Committee for Space Data Systems
22
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT chapter
AAS
American Astronomical Society
6
AAVSO
American Association of Variable Star Observers
21
IPS
International Planetarium Society
40
LEO
low-Earth orbit
2
LIPS
Live Interactive Planetarium Symposium
39
NEPA
National Environmental Policy Act
5
OST
Outer Space Treaty
5
UNOOSA
UN Office of Outer Space Affairs
43
FCC
Federal Communications Commission
44
IAU
International Astronomical Union
6
EO
Earth Observation
47
POLICY Chapter
AAS
American Astronomical Society
5
AP
National NEO Preparedness Strategy and Action Plan
28
ATLAS
Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System
41
BRDF
Bi-directional Reflectance Distribution Function
102
CBD
Convention on Biological Diversity
60
CE
Categorical Exclusion
48
CEQ
Council on Environmental Quality
8
CNEOS
Center for Near Earth Object Studies
41
COPUOS
(UN) Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space
4
COSPAR
Committee On Space Research
CSLA
Commercial Space Launch Act
23
EIA
Environmental Impact Assessment
48
EOL
end of life
10
EPFD
Equivalent Power Flux Density
99
FAA
Federal Aviation Administration
7
FCC
Federal Communications Commission
7
FEMA
Federal Emergancy Management Agency
39
GSO
geostationary orbit
25
IAA
International Academy of Astronautics
42
IAU
International Astronomical Union
9
IAWN
International Asteroid Warning Network
27
IDA
International Dark Sky Association
31
IES
Illuminating Engineering Society
31
IRTF
Infrared Telescope Facility
41
ITU
International Telecommunications Union
25
LEO
low-Earth orbit
12
LRTAP
Convention on Long-Range Transboundary Air Pollution
66
LTSG
Guidelines for the Long-Term Sustainability lof Outer Space Activities
7
MANOS
Mission Accessible Near-Earth Objects Survey
41
MLO
Model Lighting Ordinance
31
NASA
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
23
NEO
near-Earth object
27
NEOWISE
NEO Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer
41
NEPA
National Environmental Policy Act
7
NOAA
National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration
7
NPS
National Park Service
36
NRAO
National Radio Astronomy Observatory
44
NRQZ
US National Radio Quiet Zone
44
NSF
National Science Foundation
11
ODMSP
Orbital Debris Mitigation Standard Practices
10
OST
Outer Space Treaty
4
PDCO
[NASA] Planetary Defense Coordination Office
39
PIERWG
Planetary Impact Emergency Response Working Group
40
PP
precautionary principle
58
PPD
(AAS) Public Policy Department
90
PPP
planetary protection policy
3
RQZ
Radio Quiet Zone
7
SIA
Satellite Industry Association
91
SMPAG
Space Mission Planning Advisory Group
27
SPD
Space Policy Directive
21
STM
space traffic management
7
TLE
two-line element
103
UN
United Nations
4
UNDRIP
UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples
8
UNESCO
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
85
UNFCCC
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
60
UNOOSA
UN Office of Outer Space Affairs
27
US NSPP
National Strategy for Planetary Protection
30
VCPOL
Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer
59