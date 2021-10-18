Skip to main content
Published on Nov 18, 2021

SATCON2: Acronyms & Abbreviations

A table of acronyms and abbreviations used in the SATCON2 report.

by SATCON2 Authors, Constance Walker, and Jeffrey Hall
Acronym/abbreviation

Meaning

First appears on page

OBSERVATIONS chapter

AO

adaptive optics

27

BRDF

Bidirectional Reflectance Distribution Function

20

COPUOS

(UN) Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space

18

D&QS Report

Dark & Quiet Skies Report

3

EIRP

effective isotropic radiated power

20

FCC

Federal Communications Commission

18

IAU

International Astronomical Union

3

ITU

International Telecommunications Union

18

LEO

low-Earth orbit

1

LEOsat

LEO satellite

1

NIR

near-infrared

2

OEM

orbit ephemeris message

19

OMM

Orbit Mean-elements Message

24

STK

Systems Tool Kit

26

TLE

two-line element

2

WCS

World Coordinate System

9

ALGORITHMS chapter

18SPCS

US Space Force 18th Space Control Sqn.

20

API

applications programming interface

13

BRDF

bidirectional reflectance distribution function

17

CADC

Canadian Astronomy Data Centrer

12

ESA

European Space Agency

12

GNSS

Global Navigation Satellite System

22

GPU

Graphics Processing UNit

17

ICRS

International Celestial Reference System

6

ILRS

International Laser Ranging Service

20

ITC

International Telecommunications Corporation

22

IVOA

International Virtual Observatory Alliance

5

JSON

software protocol

17

LEO

low-Earth orbit

3

TAP

Table Access Protocol

17

TLE

two-line element

19

WCS

World Coordinate System

6

ITRF

International Terrestrial Reference Frame

20

CCSDS

Consultative Committee for Space Data Systems

22

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT chapter

AAS

American Astronomical Society

6

AAVSO

American Association of Variable Star Observers

21

IPS

International Planetarium Society

40

LEO

low-Earth orbit

2

LIPS

Live Interactive Planetarium Symposium

39

NEPA

National Environmental Policy Act

5

OST

Outer Space Treaty

5

UNOOSA

UN Office of Outer Space Affairs

43

FCC

Federal Communications Commission

44

IAU

International Astronomical Union

6

EO

Earth Observation

47

POLICY Chapter

AAS

American Astronomical Society

5

AP

National NEO Preparedness Strategy and Action Plan

28

ATLAS

Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System

41

BRDF

Bi-directional Reflectance Distribution Function

102

CBD

Convention on Biological Diversity

60

CE

Categorical Exclusion

48

CEQ

Council on Environmental Quality

8

CNEOS

Center for Near Earth Object Studies

41

COPUOS

(UN) Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space

4

COSPAR

Committee On Space Research

CSLA

Commercial Space Launch Act

23

EIA

Environmental Impact Assessment

48

EOL

end of life

10

EPFD

Equivalent Power Flux Density

99

FAA

Federal Aviation Administration

7

FCC

Federal Communications Commission

7

FEMA

Federal Emergancy Management Agency

39

GSO

geostationary orbit

25

IAA

International Academy of Astronautics

42

IAU

International Astronomical Union

9

IAWN

International Asteroid Warning Network

27

IDA

International Dark Sky Association

31

IES

Illuminating Engineering Society

31

IRTF

Infrared Telescope Facility

41

ITU

International Telecommunications Union

25

LEO

low-Earth orbit

12

LRTAP

Convention on Long-Range Transboundary Air Pollution

66

LTSG

Guidelines for the Long-Term Sustainability lof Outer Space Activities

7

MANOS

Mission Accessible Near-Earth Objects Survey

41

MLO

Model Lighting Ordinance

31

NASA

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

23

NEO

near-Earth object

27

NEOWISE

NEO Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer

41

NEPA

National Environmental Policy Act

7

NOAA

National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration

7

NPS

National Park Service

36

NRAO

National Radio Astronomy Observatory

44

NRQZ

US National Radio Quiet Zone

44

NSF

National Science Foundation

11

ODMSP

Orbital Debris Mitigation Standard Practices

10

OST

Outer Space Treaty

4

PDCO

[NASA] Planetary Defense Coordination Office

39

PIERWG

Planetary Impact Emergency Response Working Group

40

PP

precautionary principle

58

PPD

(AAS) Public Policy Department

90

PPP

planetary protection policy

3

RQZ

Radio Quiet Zone

7

SIA

Satellite Industry Association

91

SMPAG

Space Mission Planning Advisory Group

27

SPD

Space Policy Directive

21

STM

space traffic management

7

TLE

two-line element

103

UN

United Nations

4

UNDRIP

UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

8

UNESCO

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

85

UNFCCC

UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

60

UNOOSA

UN Office of Outer Space Affairs

27

US NSPP

National Strategy for Planetary Protection

30

VCPOL

Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer

59

