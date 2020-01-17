Almost Forgotten Anniversaries in 2019

As we celebrate the International Year of the Periodic Table and the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 other noteworthy science events with round anniversary dates seem to be overlooked and almost forgotten. Several scientific organizations, including the AAS, celebrate round birthdays of their foundation; and key events and discoveries related to meteoritics, astronomy, geo- and cosmochemistry, and nuclear sciences can be commemorated this year, including the anniversaries of the discoveries of eleven chemical elements, and the advancements of our knowledge of the elemental and isotopic abundances.