Abstract

JWST/MIRI GTO programs in GOODS-S will (1) measure obscured star formation rates down to 10 M ⊙ /yr; (2) measure aromatic band strengths to constrain processes in galaxy ISMs; (3) complete our inventory of AGN types; (4) improve mass estimates for galaxies at z > 4; and (5) help determine masses and ages of young stellar populations at z > 8.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: