Published on May 31, 2019

Understanding Galaxy Formation via Near-Infrared Surveys in the 2020s

by Brant Robertson, Mark Dickinson, Henry C. Ferguson, Steven Finkelstein, Steve Furlanetto, Pratika Dayal, Jenny Greene, Anne Hutter, Piero Madau, Dan Marrone, James E. Rhoades, Jason Rhodes, Alice Shapley, Dan Stark, Risa Wechsler, and Erik Zackrisson
Published onMay 31, 2019
Understanding Galaxy Formation via Near-Infrared Surveys in the 2020s
Abstract

A discussion of science cases in extragalactic astrophysics and galaxy formation that wide-area space-based infrared surveys will address in the 2020s.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
