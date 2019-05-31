Skip to main content
Published on May 31, 2019

Neutrino Mass from Cosmology: Probing Physics Beyond the Standard Model

by Cora Dvorkin, Martina Gerbino, David Alonso, Nicholas Battaglia, Simeon Bird, Ana Diaz Rivero, Andreu Font-Ribera, George Fuller, Massimiliano Lattanzi, Marilena Loverde, Julian B. Muñoz, Blake Sherwin, Anze Slosar, and Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro
Abstract

This white paper focuses on different cosmological probes that can potentially be used to improve our constraints on the sum of neutrino masses in the upcoming decade.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format:

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
