Abstract

The properties of the CGM are directly linked to the baryon cycle. Although traditionally the CGM should consist of warm/hot gas, recent breakthroughs suggest that a significant mass resides in a cold phase, which is filtered out by interferometers. The only way to probe such cold CGM is through a large (e.g. 50-m) single dish (sub-)mm telescope.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: