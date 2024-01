Abstract

We discuss some of the synergies that result when the same black hole (BH) binaries are observed both by space-based and ground-based gravitational-wave (GW) observatories. E.g., we show how combining such GW data sets can break degeneracies and so improve parameter estimation. We consider both stellar-mass and intermediate-mass BH binaries.

