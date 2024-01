Abstract

High-Redshift quasars probe the growth of early supermassive black holes (SMBHs) in the universe. In the next decade, new observations will push the frontier to the first luminous quasars at z > 9, probe fainter quasar populations that trace earlier phases of BH growth, and connect SMBH growth with the rise of the earliest massive galaxies.

