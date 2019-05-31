Skip to main content
Published on May 31, 2019

Directly Imaging Rocky Planets from the Ground

by Ben Mazin, E. Artigau, V. Bailey, C. Baranec, C. Beichman, B. Benneke, J. Birkby, T. Brandt, J. Chilcote, M. Chun, L. Close, T. Currie, I. Crossfield, R. Dekany, J. R. Delorme, C. Dong, R. Dong, R. Doyon, C. Dressing, M. Fitzgerald, J. Fortney, R. Frazin, E. Gaidos, O. Guyon, J. Hashimoto, and L. Hillenbrand
Abstract

An exploration of the exoplanet science possible using ground-based 30-m class telescopes.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
