by Ben Mazin, E. Artigau, V. Bailey, C. Baranec, C. Beichman, B. Benneke, J. Birkby, T. Brandt, J. Chilcote, M. Chun, L. Close, T. Currie, I. Crossfield, R. Dekany, J. R. Delorme, C. Dong, R. Dong, R. Doyon, C. Dressing, M. Fitzgerald, J. Fortney, R. Frazin, E. Gaidos, O. Guyon, J. Hashimoto, and L. Hillenbrand
Published onMay 31, 2019
Directly Imaging Rocky Planets from the Ground
Abstract
An exploration of the exoplanet science possible using ground-based 30-m class telescopes.
