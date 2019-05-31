Insights Into the Epoch of Reionization with the Highly-Redshifted 21-cm Line
by Steven Furlanetto, Chris L. Carilli, Jordan Mirocha, James Aguirre, Yacine Ali-Haimoud, Marcelo Alvarez, Adam Beardsley, George Becker, Judd D. Bowman, Patrick Breysse, Volker Bromm, Philip Bull, Jack Burns, Isabella P. Carucci, Tzu-Ching Chang, Xuelei Chen, Hsin Chiang, Joanne Cohn, Frederick Davies, David DeBoer, Joshua Dillon, Olivier Doré, Cora Dvorkin, Anastasia Fialkov, Nick Gnedin, Bryna Hazelton, Daniel Jacobs, Kirit Karkare, Saul Kohn, Leon Koopmans, Ely Kovetz, Paul La Plante, Adam Lidz, Adrian Liu, Yin-Zhe Ma, Yi Mao, Kiyoshi Masui, Matthew McQuinn, Andrew Mesinger, Julian Munoz, Steven Murray, Aaron Parsons, Jonathan Pober, Benjamin Saliwanchik, Jonathan Sievers, Eric Switzer, Nithyanandan Thyagarajan, Hy Trac, Eli Visbal, and Matias Zaldarriaga
Published onMay 31, 2019
Abstract
We describe how direct measurements of the reionization process with the 21-cm line of neutral hydrogen will enable science investigations of that era.
