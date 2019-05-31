Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on May 31, 2019

Characterizing the Distribution of Parameters of Planets Found by Radial Velocity is Essential for Understanding Planet Formation and Evolution

by Stuart F. Taylor
Published onMay 31, 2019
Characterizing the Distribution of Parameters of Planets Found by Radial Velocity is Essential for Understanding Planet Formation and Evolution
·

Abstract

Features in the distribution of exoplanet parameters by period demonstrate that the distribution of planet parameters is rich with infomation that can provide essential guidance to understanding the evolution of planetary systems. Structure that depends on the star’s metallicity has been found in the counts of planets by log period. Eccentricity has correlations with planet number, metallicity, aggregate planet count density per log period, stellar multiplicity, and planet mass.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format:

Characterizing the Distribution of Parameters of Planets Found by Radial Velocity is Essential for Understanding Planet Formation and Evolution
240.06 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with