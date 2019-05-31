Characterizing the Distribution of Parameters of Planets Found by Radial Velocity is Essential for Understanding Planet Formation and Evolution

Abstract

Features in the distribution of exoplanet parameters by period demonstrate that the distribution of planet parameters is rich with infomation that can provide essential guidance to understanding the evolution of planetary systems. Structure that depends on the star’s metallicity has been found in the counts of planets by log period. Eccentricity has correlations with planet number, metallicity, aggregate planet count density per log period, stellar multiplicity, and planet mass.

