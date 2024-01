Abstract

Cosmic-ray positrons emitted by PWNe can produce photons, distributed in halos, at X-ray energies through synchrotron radiation. In this white paper we show that mission concepts, such as AMEGO AdEPT, are suitable to detect these synchrotron halos and we will report the list of the most promising PWNe that could be able to detect.

