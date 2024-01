Abstract

The WFIRST Microlensing Survey will enable the measurement of the compact object mass function over ten orders of magnitude, the detection of ~100,000 Transiting Planets, astroseismology of ~1,000,000 bulge giants, the detection of ~5000 trans-Neptunian objects, and measurement of parallaxes and proper motions of ~6,000,000 bulge and disk stars.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: