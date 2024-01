Abstract

LIGO-detected stellar mass binary black hole (sBBH) mergers may be used to constrain key parameters of AGN disks. This is true even if AGN are not primarily responsible for driving sBBH mergers. We outline how to organize GW, EM, and neutrino observations to gather maximal astrophysical information on important drivers of galactic evolution.

