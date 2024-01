Abstract

TeV Halos, extended regions of gamma-ray emission around pulsars, are a new class of gamma-ray sources. They can be used to study pulsar properties and e+/e- diffusion on scales of ~10 pc, as well as to find misaligned pulsars. We outline the contributions of future gamma-ray instruments to the study of TeV Halos and the expected physics outcomes.

