Abstract

EUV photons (100-912 Å) drive atmospheric mass loss, and an accurate accounting of the EUV in a planet's energy budget is essential. Direct EUV observations of exoplanet host stars would require a new, dedicated observatory. Archival observations from EUVE and models are insufficient to accurately characterize EUV spectra of exoplanet host stars.

