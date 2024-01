Abstract

We lack a predictive model for how a star of a given mass explodes and what kind of remnant it leaves behind (i.e. the initial-final mass relation, IFMR). Astrometric gravitational lensing offers a new way to find and weigh compact objects and place the first constraints on the IFMR, compact object multiplicity, and kick velocities.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: