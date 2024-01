Abstract

Interstellar dust extinction curves in the UV and MIR to probe the 2175 A bump (carbonaceous), 3.4 micron (carbonaceous), and 10/20 micron features (silicates) as one of the main pillars of our understand of dust grains. Need capabilities to obtain large samples of UV and NIR spectra of ISM sightlines throughout the Local Group.

