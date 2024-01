Abstract

We present opportunities over the coming decade for using QSO absorption lines to study the epoch of reionization. We emphasize the role of optical and near-infrared spectroscopy with ELTs and JWST, and note synergies with QSO surveys, redshifted 21 cm experiments, and galaxy studies with ALMA, JWST, and WFIRST.

