Abstract

We discuss if Pop III stars and accretion disks around stellar-mass black holes at z > 7 may be directly observable to JWST and the next generation 25-39 meter ground-based telescopes through cluster caustic transits. About 3-30 of the best lensing clusters need to be monitored several times a years for several years to directly detect this.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: