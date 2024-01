Abstract

We describe how to examine the properties of rotation-dominated (RD) disk galaxies over cosmic time by probing a large range in mass and luminosity, down to the sub-L* population. The science goal is to characterize the evolution of RD disk galaxies. This white paper pertains to the “Galaxy evolution” panel of the Astro2020 Decadal Survey.

