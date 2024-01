Abstract

Long-GRBs are extremely luminous and trace massive star formation to z > 8. Afterglow spectroscopy probes host ISM and IGM on the line of sight, providing abundances, average escape fraction and IGM neutral fraction. The proposed Time-domain Spectroscopic Observatory will provide O/IR imaging and spectroscopy for much larger samples of z > 6-12 GRBs.

