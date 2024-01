Abstract

After a decade of great progress in understanding gas flow into, out of, and through the Milky Way, we are poised to merge observations with simulations to build a comprehensive picture of the multi-scale magnetized interstellar medium. These insights will also be crucial to four bold initiatives in the 2020s: GWs, FRBs, cosmic B-mode, and the EHT.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: