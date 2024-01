Abstract

We describe the prospects for IGM and CGM emission mapping with UV resonance lines at low and high redshift. There are 5 key science questions that will be addressed: 1) A Lyman alpha emission calibration; 2) physical properties of galaxy halos; 3) the role and nature of gas inflows to galaxies; 4) gas outflows: 5) emission from the cosmic web.

