Abstract

High-resolution imaging of supermassive black holes can test general relativity and elucidate processes of accretion/jet formation on scales of the event horizon. Enhancements achievable within the decade would provide high-fidelity, time-resolved observations of Sgr A*, M87, and other black holes, enabling breakthroughs in black hole astrophysics.

