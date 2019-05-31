Skip to main content
Published on May 31, 2019

Planetary Radar Astronomy with Ground-Based Astrophysical Assets

by Patrick A. Taylor, Edgard G. Rivera-Valentín, Amber Bonsall, Tracy M. Becker, A.M. Benner, Sriram S. Bhiravarasu, Marina Brozovic, Michael W. Busch, Bruce A. Campbell, Frank D. Ghigo, Alan W. Harris, Christopher Magri, Amy K. Mainzer, Jean-Luc Margot, Sean E. Marshall, Joseph R. Masiero, Shantanu P. Naidu, Michael C. Nolan, Gerald W. Patterson, Louise M. Prockter, Hanna G. Sizemore, Timothy D. Swindle, Flaviane C.F. Venditti, and Anne K. Virkki
Abstract

