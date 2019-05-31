Planetary Radar Astronomy with Ground-Based Astrophysical Assets
by Patrick A. Taylor, Edgard G. Rivera-Valentín, Amber Bonsall, Tracy M. Becker, A.M. Benner, Sriram S. Bhiravarasu, Marina Brozovic, Michael W. Busch, Bruce A. Campbell, Frank D. Ghigo, Alan W. Harris, Christopher Magri, Amy K. Mainzer, Jean-Luc Margot, Sean E. Marshall, Joseph R. Masiero, Shantanu P. Naidu, Michael C. Nolan, Gerald W. Patterson, Louise M. Prockter, Hanna G. Sizemore, Timothy D. Swindle, Flaviane C.F. Venditti, and Anne K. Virkki
Published onMay 31, 2019
Planetary Radar Astronomy with Ground-Based Astrophysical Assets
·
Abstract
Planetary Radar with Ground-Based Astrophysical Assets
The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: