Abstract

Our understanding of the M31 system will be transformed in the 2020s with wide field facilities for photometry (HST-like sensitivity and resolution) and spectroscopy (10 m class telescope, > 1 deg2 field, highly multiplexed, R ~ 3000 — 6000). We focus on the power of these facilities to constrain the past, present, and future merger history of M31.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: