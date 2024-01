Abstract

Space-based 1–2.5 m class observatories with imaging and spectroscopic instruments covering 0.3 < λ < 4.5 μm offer significant opportunities to advance Type Ia supernova cosmology. We here focus on the Time-domain Spectroscopic Observatory to observe Type Ia Supernova from 0.3–4.5 um with both imaging and spectroscopic capabilities.

