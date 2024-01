Abstract

This whitepaper motivates an Ultra-Deep Field survey with WFIRST, covering at least ~100× the area of the HUDF, up to ~1 sq deg, to mag ~30, potentially revealing thousands of galaxies and AGN at the faint end of the LF, at or beyond z~10 in the epoch of reionization, and dramatically increasing the discovery potential at these redshifts.

