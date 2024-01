Abstract

The origin of massive black holes in the early universe is one of the major puzzles in astrophysics. Future X-ray surveys can detect BHs with mass M < 105 M ⊙ at z > 10, and OIR observations can characterize their immediate environment. These observations will open a window into the "Dawn of Black Holes" and distinguish models of their origin.

The full text of this article is only available in PDF format: