Geoscience and the Search for Life Beyond the Solar System
by Rory Barnes, Anat Shahar, Cayman Unterborn, Hilairy Hartnett, Ariel Anbar, Brad Foley, Peter Driscoll, S.-H. Dan Shim, Carl Melis, Thomas Quinn, Kayla Iacovino, Stephen Kane, Steven Desch, Norman Sleep, David Catling, Benjamin Zuckerman, Siyi Xu, Wade Henning, Victoria S. Meadows, Edwin Kite, Carey Lisse, and Marc Neveu
Published onMay 31, 2019
Abstract
The discovery of an inhabited exoplanet is predicated on a robust understanding of its interior. Here we describe the requirements to develop that understanding.
