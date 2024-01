Abstract

High Definition Astrometry (0.1 - 1.0 micro-arcseconds) will open a new window into neighboring planetary systems. The realm of temperate terrestrial worlds can be surveyed. This includes Earth Analogs, thereby allowing the value of eta-Earth to be directly determined. It will be able to confirm the existence of Radial Velocity (RV) planets.

