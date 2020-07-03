Evaluating the Dynamical Feasibility of (3) Juno as a Parent Body of the H Chondrites

Linking meteoritic sample material collected on Earth to its likely source parent bodies is important for fully understanding this material and its implications for solar system formation and evolution. H chondrites are one of the most abundant collected meteorite types, accounting for 34% of all ordinary chondrites collected. Despite their frequent discovery, identifying and testing potential links to parent bodies has been difficult. The H chondrites have previously been linked to the asteroid (6) Hebe based on spectral similarities, but that asteroid lacks an observed collisional family that could explain the delivery of fragments to Earth. More recently the asteroid (3) Juno was also identified as a potential parent body candidate. It has similar spectral properties to the H chondrites and is associated with an asteroid family. In this presentation we will discuss forward modeling of a simulated Juno family using the Python package REBOUND to determine the possible mechanisms and timescales for delivering Juno family members into near-Earth orbits. We use this modeling to test the hypothesis that (3) Juno is a parent body of the H chondrites and identify the limits of our results given current observational constraints.