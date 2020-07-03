Halo-Bar Coupling via Secular Torques

Secular torques between stellar bars and spinning dark matter halos lead to a coupling that lasts for the lifetime of the bar. In halos dominated by retrograde orbits, dark matter orbits form an over-density near-perpendicular to the stellar bar. In predominantly prograde halos, the dark matter bar reaches nearly double the vertical height of the stellar bar. These dark matter over-densities provide a novel space where baryons are evacuated in which to look for annihilation or decay signals. I will describe the mechanisms that allow low inclination dark matter halo orbits to couple to the stellar bar and make predictions on the mass and location of previously unreported dark matter over-densities in our own Milky Way.