Leading Spiral Arms in Isolated Disc Galaxies

We aim to further understand the mechanism for the rarely observed phenomenon of leading spiral arm structure in spiral disk galaxies. Using collisionless N-body simulations, we have discovered that barred disk galaxies in counter-rotating dark matter halos will produce long-lived leading spiral arms. The research that yields these findings relies on detailed investigation of the evolution of angular momentum between the stellar bar and dark matter halo. We predict that these galaxies will host unique dark matter signatures, such as a near-perpendicular dark matter bar. Finally, we present how our work will impact further investigations of spiral arm regeneration with the inclusion of long-lived leading spiral arms.