Photometry of Simulated Eccentric Nuclear Disks

The Andromeda Galaxy (M31) features an elongated nucleus that resolves into two distinct brightness peaks. The double nucleus can be explained by a thick, apsidally-aligned eccentric nuclear disk (END). There is evidence that at least 20% of nearby elliptical galaxies have an asymmetric nucleus or similar feature, indicating the possible presence of an END. We create synthetic surface density maps of ENDs using N-body simulations. Viewing these simulated surface density maps from many different lines of sight and comparing them to observations of nearby galaxies with asymmetric nuclei will help to better constrain the fraction of galaxies that contain ENDs.