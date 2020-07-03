Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Aug 03, 2020

Galactic Merger Implications for Eccentric Nuclear Disks

by A. Rodriguez, A. Generozov, and A. Madigan
Published onAug 03, 2020
Galactic Merger Implications for Eccentric Nuclear Disks

Eccentric nuclear disks (ENDs) are regions around supermassive black holes (SMBHs) which contain a disk of stars on apsidally-aligned eccentric orbits. Previous studies of ENDs considered only an isolated disk, and did not study their dynamics under galaxy mergers (particularly a perturbing SMBH). Here, we present the first study of how ENDs are affected by a galactic merger. We perform N-body simulations to study the END under a range of different possible SMBH initial conditions and find certain conditions shut off differential precession of the END, leading to a clustering of eccentricity vectors. This results in a more aligned disk, nearly uniform eccentricity profile, and suppression of TDEs compared to the isolated END.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with