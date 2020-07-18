Exploring Magnetic Entanglements within Chromospheric Swirls

Rotational motion is prevalent in nature, from maelstroms in rivers, airplane turbulence, to weather tornados and cyclones. In the universe, we find rotation in the vortices in atmosphere of Jupiter, in accretion disks of stars and in spiral galaxies. The constant turbulence of the Sun’s surface create swirls in the chromosphere. These swirls are a few thousand kilometers in diameter, and carry mass and energy high up into the atmosphere. They are therefore keenly studied as energy channels to explain the extraordinary heating of the solar corona. The main building block of chromospheric swirls are tangled magnetic fields. However, it is notoriously difficult to measure the magnetic field in the Sun’s chromosphere. My talk will presents the overview of such swirls and how we were able to report first direct observation of the chromosphere magnetic field to reveal the magnetic nature of swirls. I will conclude my talk with what the next generation telescope have in store for us and how the quantifying such events is a key to address biggest questions in solar physics.