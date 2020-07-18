Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Aug 18, 2020

High-frequency Wave Power Observed in the Chromosphere with IBIS and ALMA

by M. E. Molnar, S. Cranmer, K. Reardon, and A. Kowalski
Published onAug 18, 2020
High-frequency Wave Power Observed in the Chromosphere with IBIS and ALMA

The heating mechanism of the solar chromosphere is still an open scientific question. In this work we study observational constraints on the contribution to chromospheric heating from high-frequency acoustic waves. We utilize a unique combination of observations from NSO’s Dunn Solar Telescope and from the Atacama Large Millimeter Array obtained on April 23rd 2017 to estimate the high-frequency wave flux in the lower solar atmosphere. The wave flux is inferred from comparison of the observations with synthetic observables from the time-dependent hydrodynamic RADYN code. Our findings suggest thatacoustic waves may carry up to a few kW/m2 of flux, which is comparable to what is required to heat the quiet chromosphere.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with