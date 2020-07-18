Variation of Small-Scale Solar Magnetic Fields with Hinode

Since 2008 the Hinode spacecraft has been taking monthly synoptic high-resolution spectropolarimetric observations of the central meridian of the Sun. This data provides routine observations of small-scale magnetism from pole to pole. In this project we search this unique dataset for variation of the small-scale magnetic field from one solar minimum to the next. By doing so, we investigate whether the small-scale magnetism varies in the same time scales as the large-scale magnetic field, which is still an unanswered question. If detected, could be evidence of a connection between the large-scale solar dynamo on local dynamo action, which is shown in simulations. As of now, we have a magnetic butterfly diagram covering the period from June 2008 to March 2020. The multi-scale connection could have consequences for the overall magnetic behavior of the Sun during periods of extended low activity such as the Maunder Minimum of 1645-1715, and on the solar irradiance and Earth climate during these periods.