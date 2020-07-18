Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Aug 18, 2020

Bounded Power-law Characterizations of Solar Flares: A Maximum Product of Spacings Approach

by J. Ingram, L. Guiliano, V. Kashyap, X. Meng, and S. Wang
We analyze the distributions of properties of solar flares in GOES and RHESSI databases covering cycles 23 and 24. These are typically distributed as power-laws over a wide range of values within a bounded region. Given this semi-parametric problem, we use the maximum product of spacings method to simultaneously estimate the left and right ends of the regions, normalization constants, and exponents of the power-laws. To find the error bars of the estimates, we perform a sensitivity analysis. We report results for several properties including total energy, peak flux, wait time, quiet time, and duration for the respective aggregate, by-cycle, and by-year distributions. For the first time, the exponents are estimated self-consistently over regions that are statistically demonstrated to follow a power-law. NSF-REU solar physics program at SAO, grant number AGS-1850750

