Abstract
Published on Oct 26, 2020

Results From The Juno Microwave Radiometer At Jupiter

Presentation #100.02 in the session “Giant Planets 1: Jupiter”.

by S. Levin and The Juno MWR Team
Juno is a spinning spacecraft in a highly eccentric 53-day polar orbit about Jupiter, with perijoves at about 5000 km above the cloud tops. Since August, 2016, the Juno Microwave Radiometer (MWR) has measured the radio emission in 6 channels, at wavelengths ranging from 1.4 to 50 cm, with 100 mS sampling throughout each spin of the spacecraft. Covering the Jovian atmosphere over a wide range of latitudes, longitudes and emission angles, this unique data set has yielded a number of results, as well as prompting new questions, related to the distribution and concentration of ammonia and water, atmospheric dynamics, lightning, and other aspects of the atmosphere at depths as deep as 100 bars or more. We will present an overview of MWR results to date, based on data from the first 28 perijove passes.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
