Abstract
Published on Oct 26, 2020

Pluto’s haze abundance and size distribution from limb scatter observations by MVIC

Presentation #102.05 in the session “Pluto System: Atmosphere”.

by N. Kutsop, A. Hayes, B. Buratti, P. Corlies, S. Fan, R. Gladstone, P. Helfenstein, J. Hofgartner, M. Hicks, M. Lemmon, J. Lunine, J. Moore, C. Olkin, A. Parker, S. Stern, H. Weaver, L. Young, New Horizons Science Team, and K. Smith
The New Horizons spacecraft observed the Pluto system at solar phase angles between 16° and 169°. We used Multispectral Visible Imaging Camera (MVIC) observations to construct multi-wavelength phase curves of Pluto’s atmosphere using the limb scatter technique. Observational artifacts and biases were removed by using Charon as a representative airless body. The size and distribution of the haze particles were constrained using a Titan fractal aggregate phase function [Tomasko et al. 2008]. We find that monodispersed and log-normal populations cannot simultaneously describe the observed steep forward scattering phase curve, indicative of wavelength-sized particles, and the non-negligible back scattering indicative of particles much smaller than the wavelength. Instead, we require a bimodal or power-law distribution, especially below ~200 km altitude, to properly describe the MVIC observations. Above 200 km, where the atmosphere is isotropically scattering, a monodispersed, log-normal, or a bimodal/power law approximating a monodispersed population is able to fit the phase curves well. Compared to previously published distributions [e.g., Gao et al. 2017], we find that Pluto’s atmosphere must have an order of magnitude more small (~10 nm) and large (~1 μm) scatterers, and relatively fewer intermediate size scatterers (~100 nm). These conclusions support a lower aggregate aerosol growth rate than proposed by Gao et al., indicating a higher charge to radius ratio upwards of 60 e-/μm. In order to generate large particles with a lower growth rate, the atmosphere must also have a lower sedimentation velocity (≲0.01 m/s at 200 km), which is possible with a fractal dimension less than 2. The production of haze is closely linked with condensation of “C2Hx”, UV photolysis of CH4, and changes in temperature.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
