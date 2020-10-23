The Coupled Photochemistry of Ammonia and Acetylene: Relevance to Jupiter, the Great Red Spot and Extra-Solar Giant Planets

Reaction pathways are proposed for the coupled photochemistry of NH 3 (ammonia) and C 2 H 2 (acetylene) within the context of Jupiter’s atmosphere. The discussion is extended to the Great Red Spot and Extra-Solar Giant Planets. Reaction rates in the form of quantum yields were measured for the decomposition of reactants and the formation of products and stable intermediates: HCN (hydrogen cyanide), CH 3 CN (acetonitrile), CH 3 CH=N-N=CHCH 3 (acetaldazine), CH 3 CH=N-NH 2 (acetaldehyde hydrazone), C 2 H 5 NH 2 (ethylamine), CH 3 NH 2 (methylamine) and C 2 H 4 (ethene) in the photolysis of NH 3 /C 2 H 2 mixtures. The quantum yields obtained allowed for the formulation of a reaction mechanism that attempts to explain the observed results under varying experimental conditions. The formation of CH 3 CH=N-N=CHCH 3 by a radical combination reaction of CH 3 CH=N• was shown in this work to be inconsistent with other experiments where the CH 3 CH=N• radical is thought to form but where no CH 3 CH=N-N=CHCH 3 was detected. The importance of the role of H atom abstraction reactions was demonstrated and an alternative pathway for CH 3 CH=N-N=CHCH 3 formation involving nucleophilic reaction between N 2 H 4 and CH 3 CH=NH is advanced.