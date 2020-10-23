Revisiting select Galileo/NIMS observations of Europa with Bayesian inference

Galileo’s Near InfraRed Mapping Spectrometer (NIMS) took several observations of Europa in the 2-5 micro-m wavelength region. Hydrated sulfuric acid, specifically sulfuric-acid-octahydrate or SAO, was detected in significant abundance in the trailing hemisphere of Europa (Carlson et al. 2005). While spectral fitting analysis by Carlson et al. (2005) derived quantitative estimates for the amount of SAO, the uncertainties on the abundances were not provided. Moreover, the model did not include crystalline ice, which is also found on the surface of Europa. Trailing hemisphere spectra also showed evidence of CO 2 and SO 2 features in the 3-5 micro-m wavelength regime (Hansen & McCord 2008). Apart from tentative detection, compositional analysis via spectral fitting has not been performed for CO 2 and SO 2 . Using cryogenic optical constants of amorphous water ice, crystalline water ice, SAO, CO 2 and SO 2 that exist in literature, we are performing a thorough compositional analysis of select Galileo/NIMS spectra of trailing hemisphere of the Europa. We employ a novel Bayesian spectral inversion framework (schematic figure attached), wrapped around a bidirectional reflectance model (Hapke 1981, 2012). A Bayesian framework generates millions of models and allows us to quantify detection significances of the species included in the model, statistically constrain parameters like species abundances and average grain-sizes and explore degenerecies of solution. Currently, our analysis framework is being validated on synthetic Galileo/NIMS data that we generated using the reflectance model and noise characteristics of the NIMS instrument.

