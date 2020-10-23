The Asteroid 2002 PZ39 (163373) was discovered in August 10/2002 by LINEAR at Socorro. Unfortunately, this sky rock was the subject of false news as it was reported the asteroid could hit our planet on February 15 of this year. The asteroid has a diameter of about 0.5 km. The asteroid was closer to the earth on February 15, 2020 (11:05 U.T) and its distance to our planet was 5.8 million kilometers. From our Observatory, located in Pasto-Colombia, we captured several pictures, videos and astrometry data during four days. The animations were published by SPACEWEATHER on the following dates: February 12 and February 15. The pictures of the asteroid were captured with the following equipment: CGE PRO 1400 CELESTRON (f/11 Schmidt-Cassegrain Telescope) and STL-1001 SBIG camera. We calculated the orbital elements and physical parameters. We obtained the following orbital parameters: eccentricity = 0.54637 ± 0.00223, orbital inclination = 1.668 ± 0.006 deg, semi-major axis = 1.46875 ± 0.00505, longitude of the ascending node = 328.903 ± 0.007 deg, argument of perihelion = 260.022 ± 0.019 deg, perihelion distance = 0.666272 ± 0.000976 A.U, aphelion distance = 2.271 ± 0.011, mean motion = 0.00048 ± 0.00134 deg/d. Physical parameters: Absolute magnitude = 19.4, diameter 560.1 meters (assuming 10% albedo), sidereal orbital period = 650.15 days, earth encounter velocity 16.15 km/s. The parameters were calculated based on 92 observations (Feb. 12-15) with mean residual = 0.26 arcseconds. Our data was published by the Minor Planet Center (MPC) and also appears at the web page of NEODyS.

Acknowledgements: The author would like to thank to the University of Narino-Pasto-Colombia.