Small Body Science Expectations and Simulations for the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST)

The Rubin Observatory is an NSF/DOE-funded observatory with an 8m-class telescope, presently under construction on Cerro Pachón, Chile. Over a ten-year period, starting no earlier than October 2022, Rubin will execute the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST). Enabled by its 9.6 square degree field of view, a 3.2 Gigapixel camera and a rapid observational cadence covering the sky every 3-4 days to single-exposure depths of r=24.5mag, the LSST will deliver the largest catalog of Solar System objects to date. This dataset will enable a range of studies, spanning understanding the history of the Solar System, discoveries of interstellar objects, and searches for distant planets in the Solar System. In this talk we will present an update of Rubin Observatory construction status, provide an overview of the expected data and introduce the simulated LSST Solar System datasets useful for preparing for early LSST science.