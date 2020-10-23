Simulated LSST Data Products: I. Solar System Populations and Statistics

We present high fidelity simulations of detections of small Solar System bodies by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory during the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST). LSST is a ten year survey that will repeatedly image the night sky every three nights, and is expected to produce an extensive census of the Solar System. Using the Synthetic Solar System Model (S3M, Grav et al. 2011) as input we perform a full scale simulation of the first year of LSST solar system observations. To this end we have extended the “objectsInField” observation generator (Naidu 2019, https://github.com/AsteroidSurveySimulator/objectsInField). We compare results of a simulated LSST campaign that takes into account feature based observation scheduling as well as accurate ephemeris generation and observation modeling to previous estimates on Solar System Object yields. Our results extend beyond Near Earth Objects and encompass Main Belt Object, Jupiter Trojans and comet populations.