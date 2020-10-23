HelioLinC3D: Asteroid linking algorithm for LSST

Within the next three years the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, an 8m class ground based facility currently under construction at Cerro Pachón, Chile, will start scanning the entire southern sky roughly every three days for a duration of 10 years. This unparalleled campaign is called the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST). The particular cadence adopted for the LSST could allow for the discovery of millions of Solar System Objects (SSOs). In order to enable those discoveries, the billions of observations of SSOs have to be correctly grouped and attributed to new objects. New linking algorithms have been developed to accomplish this daunting task. Here we present the latest results on “HelioLinC3D” the linking algorithm to be used in the LSST. Based on the concept of heliocentric linking presented in Holman et al. (2018) HelioLinC3D makes use of the special LSST cadence to produce full state estimates for clustered observations. This not only allows for effective clustering of observations, it automatically provides initial orbits for each cluster. Those initial orbits can be used to further decrease the number of false linkages.