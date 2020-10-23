A common origin of oxygen at Jupiter’s icy moons and comets: Modeling thermal outgassing at Europa

The dusk-over-dawn asymmetry observed and simulated in Europa’s radiolytically produced O 2 atmosphere (1, 2), as imprinted onto its oxygen aurorae (3), led to the suggestion that thermal outgassing is the primary source of the O 2 atmosphere (1,4). This was surprising, since for decades the direct source of atmospheric O 2 was thought to be magnetospherically sputtered O 2 . Here, we note a similarity to the enigmatic O 2 identified at comets. That is, comets 67 P C/G and Halley, if assembled from material originating in the interstellar medium, should have an O 2 to H 2 O fraction of ∼10-5, whereas spectroscopic observations of the coma indicate that the ratio is nearly ∼3×10-2. Surprisingly, this is within a factor of two of the amount of trapped O 2 indicated by the dimer absorption band seen in the icy satellite surfaces (5,6). That band suggests the radiolytically produced O 2 can be stably trapped in bubbles or cages in the irradiated ice matrix (7). This comparison would appear to indicate that the origin of the exorbitant O 2 trapped in the cometary ice prior to being driven into the coma is consistent with the cometary material being embedded in a highly irradiated, energetic plasma environment (8). Here we discuss the role of the formation, trapping and outgassing of O 2 at both the icy satellites and comets based on observations and recent experiments on co-deposition and subsequent thermal desorption of O 2 and H 2 O (e.g., 9-11).

